MARY E. (CALLAHAN) SMITH

SMITH, Mary E. (Callahan) Of Needham, formerly of Newton, passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved mother of Karen Wilson and her husband Richard Wilson, Beth Eagan and her husband Kevin Eagan, Brian Smith and his wife Karen Smith and also the late Joanne Smith. She also lives behind 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10 AM at Saint Bartholomew's Church, 1180 Greendale Ave., Needham. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory of Mary, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
