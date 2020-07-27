|
SPELLMAN, Mary E. (Hart) Age 90, passed away July 25, 2020. Wife of the late Frank Spellman for 45 years. Mary was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Hart. She leaves behind her daughter Virginia Maguire of Lakeville, daughter Carol Halloran and her husband Mark, son Michael and his wife Tracey, all of North Falmouth, and Rosemary Coleman and her husband Al of Florida. Also survived by 9 grandchildren (John and Patrick Maguire, Courtney and Sean Halloran, Allison Coleman, Ashley Spellman Eisenhauer, Shannon, Brendan, and Maili Spellman), 6 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was also predeceased by her late son-in-law Michael Maguire. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, July 30th at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28A), WEST FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12pm on Friday, July 31st at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Rd., North Falmouth, followed by Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael F. Maguire Memorial Fund, 495 Pearl Street, Brockton, MA 02301, or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, (in memory of Frank Spellman). For online guestbook and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason West Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020