|
|
SULLIVAN, Mary E. (Stone) Of Waltham, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Sullivan. Devoted mother of Barry Sullivan, his wife Betty of Saugus, Kevin Sullivan, his wife Rose of Waltham, Robert Sullivan, his wife Debra of Shrewsbury, Catherine McNamara, her husband Michael of Milford, Matthew Sullivan and his wife Elaine of Framingham. Loving grandmother of Kaitlyn, Paul, Brendon, Colleen, Brian, Daniel, Hannah, Emma, Abigail, Mary, and Timothy Sullivan, Connor and Cole McNamara. Loving great-grandmother of Ava and Layla Najem. Sister of John Stone of Newton, Kevin Stone of Billerica, Brian Stone of Waltham, the late Joseph, David, Peter and Thomas Stone. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Thursday, February 6th from 4-8 PM. Funeral will be celebrated in Our Lady's Church, 880 Trapelo Rd., Waltham, Friday, February 7th at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at St Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made in Mary's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020