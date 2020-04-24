|
SUTHERBY, Mary E. (Mooney) April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Francis E. Sutherby. Loving mother of Patricia M. Strazdins of Boxford, Kathleen M. Pellegrini & her husband John of Saugus, Rita M. Sutherby of Malden, John J. Sutherby & his wife Jeanne of Burlington, Marie F. Loschiavo & her husband James of Tewksbury, James F. Sutherby & his wife Linda of Tewksbury, Robert J. Sutherby of Saugus, Daniel J. Sutherby of Waltham, Anne M. Marando & her husband Michael of Wakefield and the late Elizabeth A. Sutherby. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and many nieces, nephews & friends. Visitation and Funeral Service are private. A Memorial Mass will be held for Mary at a later time and date that will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to St. Mary's Church, 46 Myrtle St., Melrose, MA 02176. For a beautiful tribute to Mary, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
