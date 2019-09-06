|
TEXEIRA, Mary E. (Moynihan) Of Waltham, September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Texeira. Mother of Patricia A. McLean of Falmouth, and the late Alfred J. Texeira, Jr. and Janice E. Loporto. Sister of the late Thomas, Edward, Dennis, and Theresa Moynihan and Helen Devine. Grandmother of Jana, Talon, and Zoe Demeo, Stella Wallace and Nicholas McLean. Great-grandmother of Savannah Wobecky, Vincent Demeo, Brynn Medeiros, and Rocco Pezzano and also leaves many nieces, nephews, and their families. Relatives and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for Calling Hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20), in WALTHAM, on Monday, September 9th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again on Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Rd., Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, Waltham. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 7, 2019