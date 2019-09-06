Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY TEXEIRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. (MOYNIHAN) TEXEIRA


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. (MOYNIHAN) TEXEIRA Obituary
TEXEIRA, Mary E. (Moynihan) Of Waltham, September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Texeira. Mother of Patricia A. McLean of Falmouth, and the late Alfred J. Texeira, Jr. and Janice E. Loporto. Sister of the late Thomas, Edward, Dennis, and Theresa Moynihan and Helen Devine. Grandmother of Jana, Talon, and Zoe Demeo, Stella Wallace and Nicholas McLean. Great-grandmother of Savannah Wobecky, Vincent Demeo, Brynn Medeiros, and Rocco Pezzano and also leaves many nieces, nephews, and their families. Relatives and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for Calling Hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20), in WALTHAM, on Monday, September 9th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again on Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Rd., Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, Waltham. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now