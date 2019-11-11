Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARY E. "MARY T." (LEYDEN) TRAVALGIA

MARY E. "MARY T." (LEYDEN) TRAVALGIA Obituary
TRAVALGIA, Mary E. (Leyden) "Mary T." Waitress at Frank's Steakhouse in Cambridge for 25 years Of Revere, formerly of Somerville, on November 10th, following a brief illness, just 3 days after celebrating her 95th birthday. Devoted wife of 53 years to the late John F. "Johnny T." Travalgia. Loving mother of Anita A. Konick of Tewksbury, William P. "Bibi" Travalgia & wife Stacey of Saugus & the late Theodore W. "Teddy" Travalgia. Cherished grandmother of Trina Travalgia of Tewksbury & her former husband Ret. RPD Lt. Kevin M. Millerick, Anthony J. Travalgia & his wife Haley of North Andover and Bianca M. Belyea & husband Kevin of Saugus. Dear sister of William P. Leyden of North Reading & his late wife Ruth and the late Lorraine Bennett, Robert P. Leyden, Helen M. DiFraia, Frances Tassinari, Thomas D. Leyden, Alice Lynch & Catherine Orlando. Also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE on Thursday, November 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., immediately followed with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. Mary worked as a waitress at Frank's Steakhouse in Cambridge for 25 years. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019
