Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
Brookdale Cemetery
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. (MCDONOUGH) TURNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. (MCDONOUGH) TURNER Obituary
TURNER, Mary E. (McDonough) Of Westwood, died at home December 18th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. "Sonny" Turner. Loving mother of Arthur J., lll of Westwood, Eileen M. Wright and her late husband Christopher of Sharon and Jean M. Sarno and her husband Thomas of Foxborough. Cherished grandmother of Casey Lynne Sarno and her partner Michael Reade of Norwood. Sister of Peg Hawley and her late husband James of Newton and the late Joseph McDonough, the late Rev. Timothy McDonough and the late John McDonough and his late wife Adele. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and Mary's lifelong friend, Helen Pruell of Walpole. The Turner family also wants to thank Cheryl McDonough and Anne Mannion for their extraordinary care and compassion, as well as the nurses, aides and staff at Old Colony Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Monday morning, Dec. 23rd, from 9-10:30am. Following the Visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, at 11am. Interment at Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at Tunnel2Towers.org which honors the sacrifice of injured service members, fallen first responders and Gold Star families. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -