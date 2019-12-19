|
|
TURNER, Mary E. (McDonough) Of Westwood, died at home December 18th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. "Sonny" Turner. Loving mother of Arthur J., lll of Westwood, Eileen M. Wright and her late husband Christopher of Sharon and Jean M. Sarno and her husband Thomas of Foxborough. Cherished grandmother of Casey Lynne Sarno and her partner Michael Reade of Norwood. Sister of Peg Hawley and her late husband James of Newton and the late Joseph McDonough, the late Rev. Timothy McDonough and the late John McDonough and his late wife Adele. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and Mary's lifelong friend, Helen Pruell of Walpole. The Turner family also wants to thank Cheryl McDonough and Anne Mannion for their extraordinary care and compassion, as well as the nurses, aides and staff at Old Colony Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Monday morning, Dec. 23rd, from 9-10:30am. Following the Visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, at 11am. Interment at Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at Tunnel2Towers.org which honors the sacrifice of injured service members, fallen first responders and Gold Star families. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019