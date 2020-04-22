|
WALSH, Mary E. A lifelong resident of West Newton, died on April 20, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late John F. and Julia Walsh, nee McAndrews, devoted sister to John J. Walsh and Sheila McGourty and a loving aunt to six nieces and nephews. Mary was proud of her career at Raytheon in Waltham, her many bowling awards and enjoyed long car rides, days at the beach, her rose bushes and living on Derby Street, West Newton. As a star athlete, she played in the Boston Women's Baseball League and was asked to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Mary is survived by Sheila Chunis and husband John of Rocky Hill, CT, Mary Doane and husband Robert of Clinton, MA, Charles P McGourty and wife Lori of Scituate and Debbie McGourty of PA. She was preceded in death by brother-in-law James McGourty, nephews John McGourty, Brendan McGourty and James McGourty. Funeral Services were private. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020