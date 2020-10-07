WHITEHOUSE, Mary E. Age 80, of Norwood and formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully at home on the evening of October 5, 2020. Marie was born in Darlington, England, and immigrated to the United States many years ago. Marie was predeceased by her parents and by her sister, Anne Kaizer. She leaves her nieces, AnneMarie Clark and her husband Ron, Cathleen Brown and her husband Jay; nephew, Edward and his wife Mary and their children, Charlotte and Sam; her loyal English Group; dear friends, Freda Barker, and the lads in Darlington, England. Funeral Services and interment at Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington will be held privately. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood GilloolyFuneralHome.com View the online memorial for Mary E. WHITEHOUSE