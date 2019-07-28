|
TENCATI, Mary Edna (Small) Age 90, of Wakefield, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Tencati. Loving mother of Leah R. Gurdak of Stoneham and Gary Tencati of Melbourne, FL. Dear sister of Marjorie Tibbetts and her husband Larry of Somerville and the late George Small, Wallace Small and Lottie Taylor. Devoted grandmother of Brandon Gurdak, Christopher "CJ" Tencati and Brian Tencati. Also survived by a nephew Russell Tibbetts. A Funeral Service will be held at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Thursday, August 1 at 12:30 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend and to gather from 11:30-12:30. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.alz.com www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019