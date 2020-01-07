|
SMITH, Mary Elaine (Marley) Of Cohasset, age 92, passed away on December 31, 2019. She was the loving wife of Charles Torrey Smith, II (deceased) and the mother of Charles T. Smith, III (deceased), Michael J. Smith, Peter R. Smith, Timothy M. Smith, and M. Bridget (Smith) Marcarelli. She was the mother-in-law to Karen Robinson, Katy Smith (deceased), Linda Smith, Deborah Smith and Richard Marcarelli. Mary was grandmother to seven grandsons and two granddaughters, as well as great-grandmother (GG) to two great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters.
Mary grew up in Allston, where she met her husband and knew they were destined to be together at age 14. She and Charles were married in 1948 and lived in Boston for a short time, before moving to Cohasset to raise their children. Mary lived in Cohasset for 62 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at many family gatherings. Telephone conversations always began with "Hello, it is I?" and ended with "I'm sending you great big Irish hugs & kisses!"
Mary loved homemade whipped cream, strawberry shortcake in the summer, holiday dinners, and decorating her Christmas tree. Mary had the pleasure in caring for many animals domesticated and wild. She enjoyed traveling but loved the ocean and rugged coastline of Cohasset the best, and enjoyed attending a few Red Sox games each year. Most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours, from 4-7 PM, on Friday, January 10, at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 S. Main Street, COHASSET, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 9 AM, at Saint Anthony's Church, 2 Summer Street, Cohasset, MA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MSPCA www.mspca.org Donate Now, Memorial Giving, in the name of Mary Marley Smith. For an online guestbook, please visit
