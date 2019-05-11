HOLLUM, Mary Eleanor "Ellie" (Grattan) Of Allston, May 8, 2019. Devoted mother of Paul J. Hollum and Peggy of MD, Millie Hollum-McLaughlin and John of Allston, Tim Hollum and Mary Di Diego of FL, Ed Hollum and Adel of North Conway, NH, Frank Hollum and Debbie Smith of Brighton. Sister of the late Ann MacDonald and her husband Jerome. Grandmother of Melissa Jacobson and her husband Erik, John Gavin McLaughlin, Maura Sinclair and her husband Brian, Kristen Hollum and Nick Gaddy and Michael Hollum. Great-grandmother of Brody John and Brooke Marie Jacobson, Gavin and Colin Sinclair. Daughter of the late Edwin and Mildred (Shea) Grattan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, on Tuesday, May 14th at 10 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton Street, Allston at 11 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, May 13th from 4-8 pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of St. Anthony Churchm 43 Holton Street, Allston, MA 02134 or The Katie Gibbons Supplemental Needs Trust C/O Rockland Trust, 229 North Harvard St., Allston, MA 02134. Lehmann Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton Published in The Boston Globe from May 12 to May 13, 2019