BYRNE, Mary Elizabeth (Gilmartin) Age 96, of Medford, who was born of Sligo, Ireland, passed away on October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rory A. Byrne. Blessed with three children, Mary Alcott of Medford and her late husband, Stephen, James Byrne and his wife, Debbie, of Waltham, Ellen Regan and her husband, Walter, of Medford. Loving grandmother of Roger Alcott and his wife, Sue, of Natick, Jennifer Crowell and her husband, Erick, of Medford, Rory Quinn and her husband, Jeff, of Melrose, Eric Byrne of NYC, Elizabeth Morin and her husband, James, of Weston, Moriah Jacobellis and her husband Wilder of Marblehead, Alexis Regan and her fiancé, Tucker Grass, of Boston and Lydia Regan of Medford. Cherished "Gigi" of Katelyn, Olivia, Grace, Gabe, Ruby, Liam, Seamus, Ciaran, August, Chance, Katherine, and Bradley. Dear elder sister of Elsie Meehan, Bridget Carew, Lily Diamond, Joseph Gilmartin all of Sligo, Ireland, Annie McLoy of Edmonton, Canada, and Seamus Gilmartin of NH and FL. Mary came to America in 1949. Along with raising her family, she owned and operated the Sligo Pub in Somerville and Downey and Judge in Boston. She was strong and resilient, and her life was filled with energy, joy, kindness, and generosity. She loved singing and poetry, especially "The Isle of Innisfree" by W.B. Yates. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 9:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours, Friday, 4-7 pm. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings, interior capacity is limited to 50 people at any given time. Mary will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. If you wish, donations may be made in her memory to St. Raphael Parish, 514 High St., Medford, MA 02155. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
.