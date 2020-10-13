1/1
MARY ELIZABETH (GILMARTIN) BYRNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BYRNE, Mary Elizabeth (Gilmartin) Age 96, of Medford, who was born of Sligo, Ireland, passed away on October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rory A. Byrne. Blessed with three children, Mary Alcott of Medford and her late husband, Stephen, James Byrne and his wife, Debbie, of Waltham, Ellen Regan and her husband, Walter, of Medford. Loving grandmother of Roger Alcott and his wife, Sue, of Natick, Jennifer Crowell and her husband, Erick, of Medford, Rory Quinn and her husband, Jeff, of Melrose, Eric Byrne of NYC, Elizabeth Morin and her husband, James, of Weston, Moriah Jacobellis and her husband Wilder of Marblehead, Alexis Regan and her fiancé, Tucker Grass, of Boston and Lydia Regan of Medford. Cherished "Gigi" of Katelyn, Olivia, Grace, Gabe, Ruby, Liam, Seamus, Ciaran, August, Chance, Katherine, and Bradley. Dear elder sister of Elsie Meehan, Bridget Carew, Lily Diamond, Joseph Gilmartin all of Sligo, Ireland, Annie McLoy of Edmonton, Canada, and Seamus Gilmartin of NH and FL. Mary came to America in 1949. Along with raising her family, she owned and operated the Sligo Pub in Somerville and Downey and Judge in Boston. She was strong and resilient, and her life was filled with energy, joy, kindness, and generosity. She loved singing and poetry, especially "The Isle of Innisfree" by W.B. Yates. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 9:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours, Friday, 4-7 pm. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings, interior capacity is limited to 50 people at any given time. Mary will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. If you wish, donations may be made in her memory to St. Raphael Parish, 514 High St., Medford, MA 02155. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved