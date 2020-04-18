|
CARNEY, Mary Elizabeth Of Lexington. Mary Elizabeth Carney, 67 died unexpectedly on April 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William and Edna (Blute) Carney. Mary was a longtime Lexington resident and the most beloved mother of Kristin Brown of Lexington, Michael Sramowicz of Burlington, Paul Sramowicz, his wife Kelly of Bedford and Grammie to Jack and Max Sramowicz. She is also survived by her siblings, Kathy Carney Mazzola of Westford, Richard Carney of Lexington and Christopher Carney and his wife Bernadette of Burlington, in addition to her predeceased siblings James Carney and Joan Coogan as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary graduated Lexington High School in 1970, went on to work for the phone company and then raised her children while going on to work for Liberty Mutual for 20+ years before enjoying an early retirement to spend time working with and helping her children in their various endeavors. She has left all of us so dearly loved.
Arrangements by Douglass Funeral Home held on Thursday, April 23rd in a private service with her burial at Westview Cemetery to follow.
A family/friend memorial and celebration of Mary's life will be to follow at a later date. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020