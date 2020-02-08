|
|
CUDDY, Mary Elizabeth (Connelly) In Dedham, formerly of Roslindale and Center Effingham, NH on February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Cuddy, Sr. Loving mother of Rev. Msgr. William F. (Hanscom AFB), John T. (Tewksbury), Michael F. (Dedham), Gregory P. & his wife Kathryn (Dorchester), Mary E. Borden (Tewksbury), Joseph P. (Las Vegas, NV), Richard F. (Chelsea) and Martin W. & his wife Fernanda (Arlington). Also survived by her grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Sister of John Connelly and the late Barbara F. Prazak and Marguerite A. Doran. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5-8PM. Funeral from W. J. Gormley Funeral Home at 9AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Sacred Heart Parish, 169 Cummins Hwy., Roslindale on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary's name to Sacred Heart Parish, 169 Cummins Hwy., Roslindale, MA 02131 or the Joslin Diabetes Clinic, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or a . For guestbook & directions, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020