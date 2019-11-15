Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
MARY ELIZABETH (LABARGE) DAUDELIN

MARY ELIZABETH (LABARGE) DAUDELIN Obituary
DAUDELIN, Mary Elizabeth (LaBarge) Of Woonsocket, RI, formerly of Norwood, passed away on November 13, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Daudelin. Devoted mother of Paul C. Daudelin and his wife Robin of Walpole, Marc G. Daudelin of Framingham, Julie A. Daudelin and her fianc? Michael Doyle of RI and Christopher Daudelin and his wife Eileen of Douglas. Cherished grandmother of Jordanne L. Daudelin, Kate Daudelin and the late Jesse L. Daudelin. Sister of the late Gerard J. LaBarge, Jr. and Paul LaBarge. Daughter of the late Gerard J. and Mary E. (Crane) LaBarge. Mary was a retired Radiologist working at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for many years. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019
