DAUDELIN, Mary Elizabeth (LaBarge) Of Woonsocket, RI, formerly of Norwood, passed away on November 13, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Daudelin. Devoted mother of Paul C. Daudelin and his wife Robin of Walpole, Marc G. Daudelin of Framingham, Julie A. Daudelin and her fianc? Michael Doyle of RI and Christopher Daudelin and his wife Eileen of Douglas. Cherished grandmother of Jordanne L. Daudelin, Kate Daudelin and the late Jesse L. Daudelin. Sister of the late Gerard J. LaBarge, Jr. and Paul LaBarge. Daughter of the late Gerard J. and Mary E. (Crane) LaBarge. Mary was a retired Radiologist working at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for many years. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019