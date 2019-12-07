|
FRANCIS, Mary Elizabeth Teacher and Kindness Revolutionary World traveler, international educator, political activist and favorite customer of small shopkeepers all over the greater metropolitan Boston area, died suddenly, on November 9th, at her home on Fern Street in Lexington, Massachusetts. Mary had been battling stage four colon cancer since March, but she was living with her cancer, responding well and ready to reconnect with family and friends for the holidays. Everyone who knew and loved Mary will miss her terribly. Mary made friends all over the world on her travels to Europe, the Far East, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean islands. Where ordinary tourists made passing acquaintanceships, Mary made lifelong relationships. She taught English as a second language to Japanese families, who came to Boston primarily to further the fathers' medical careers, and spent every dime of the fees she charged on guaranteeing them an unforgettable American experience. Years later, on a trip to Japan with her husband Tom, she traveled from city to city on the famous bullet train, and at every one of more than a dozen stops, when those train doors opened, someone who loved her was waiting on the platform to guarantee her unforgettable Japanese experience. Before she was a teacher, Mary marched in liberal demonstrations, engaged in forthright debates and never lost sight of the way life should be despite the way it too often was. But it was kindness, genuine unbridled kindness that was the driving force in Mary Francis' life. It was the gift she brought to every relationship. When she wasn't trying to help somebody, she was just simply, charmingly, genuinely sweet. Every immigrant storekeeper and counter worker who sold lottery tickets in all the towns surrounding Lexington knew the pretty American woman with the musical voice. Kindness, open-mindedness and genuine goodwill will be her legacy. Everyone who knew and loved Mary will miss her terribly. Mary is survived by her husband of 30 years Tom Duffy of Lexington, and her daughters from previous marriages, Sarah Francis of Dorchester, Deirdre Afrakhteh of Nashville, Tennessee; and Megan Maloney of Richmond, Virginia. She leaves three grandchildren, John and Paris in Nashville and Lorelei in Richmond, and two "god grandchildren," Yuiko and Mariko Nomi of Kobe, Japan. Visiting Hours: There will be a Celebration of Memories held at the Lexington Community Center, at 39 Marrett Rd., Lexington, MA, at 11:00am, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Everyone is welcome to come and share their Mary memories.
