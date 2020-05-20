|
HARTY PYNN, Mary Elizabeth (Sheedy) Of Medford, died peacefully at home on May 16th. Beloved wife of the late John Harty and the late Richard Pynn. Mother of Maureen Vacca and her husband Jim of North Reading, Jeanne Marsinelli of Beverly Farms, Susan Bruno and her husband James of Medford, the late Kathy Pothier and her surviving husband David of Wolfeboro, NH, Nicholas Harty and his wife Jean of North Reading, William Harty and his wife Karen of Wilmington, Elizabeth Mackey and her husband Marc of Dracut and Cheryl Fay of Tewksbury. Sister of Frank Sheedy and his wife Ingrid of Warrington, PA and the late Matthew, John, Paul and William Sheedy. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a lifelong resident of Medford. She was a devout parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Medford. For many years, she worked as a home health aide. First and foremost, Mary enjoyed the company of her family and friends. She loved to be around people and to laugh. Private Services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. The family is grateful for the hospice care Mom received. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to VNA Care, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608. www.vnacare.org Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020