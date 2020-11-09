HEMMAN, Mary Elizabeth Of Braintree, formerly of Milton, November 5, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Robert and Marguerite (Clifford) Hemman. Mary was the cousin of Sharon Desrochers of Braintree, James McHardy of NH, Ralph McHardy of FL, Gale Roli of Lynnfield, Robert Pierce of Easton, Brian Dirrane of Wakefield, Leo Dirrane of South Boston, Joan Dirrane of Malden and the late Thomas Mahoney of Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton on Thursday, November 12 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. A Visiting Hour will be held on Thursday morning, 9:30-10:30 AM at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., MILTON. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Late Nurses Aide, Massachusetts Eye and Ear. For directions and online register book, www.dolanfuneral.com