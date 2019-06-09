|
HILL, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (Conners) Of West Newton, formerly of Watertown. June 9, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Richard Charles Hill, Sr. Devoted mother of Lt. Col. Richard C. Hill, Jr. & his wife Donna Jean of Virginia, Diane M. Champagne & her husband Joseph of Acton, Craig E. Hill, Sr. & his wife Susan of Milford, and Brian C Hill & his wife Sue of Taunton. Dear sister of the late Walter Conners, Dorothy Kelly, Bernard Conners, Agnes Barry, and Helen McLaughlin. Loving grandmother of Christopher & Matthew Hill, Michael & Jonathan Mosher, Colleen Anderson, Craig Hill, Jr. & Nathan Hill. Loving great-grandmother of 7. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Thursday June 13, 2019, at 8 AM followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 9 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-7 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019