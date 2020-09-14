1/1
MARY ELIZABETH "BETTE" MORAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORAN, Mary "Bette" Elizabeth Mary Elizabeth Moran (nee Healy), age 91, known to family and friends as Bette, passed away peacefully after a long and happy life. Mary was born and raised in Brighton, MA and lived in Scituate for 60 years. Mary is survived by her husband, Joseph Moran; her daughter, Amy Moran of Easthampton; son-in-law, Charles Powers; and grandchildren, Roman and Lien. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Healy of Milton; sister, Fausta Deterling of Minnesota; and brother-in-law, Donald Moran of Boston. Bette was passionate about reading, having worked at the Scituate Town Library for 25 years. Bette was also a lifelong animal lover and enthusiastic Boston sports fan. Visiting Hours: No visiting hours. Private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bette's name to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066, US (781) 544-4533.

View the online memorial for Mary "Bette" Elizabeth MORAN


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved