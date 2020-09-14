MORAN, Mary "Bette" Elizabeth Mary Elizabeth Moran (nee Healy), age 91, known to family and friends as Bette, passed away peacefully after a long and happy life. Mary was born and raised in Brighton, MA and lived in Scituate for 60 years. Mary is survived by her husband, Joseph Moran; her daughter, Amy Moran of Easthampton; son-in-law, Charles Powers; and grandchildren, Roman and Lien. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Healy of Milton; sister, Fausta Deterling of Minnesota; and brother-in-law, Donald Moran of Boston. Bette was passionate about reading, having worked at the Scituate Town Library for 25 years. Bette was also a lifelong animal lover and enthusiastic Boston sports fan. Visiting Hours: No visiting hours. Private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bette's name to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066, US (781) 544-4533.