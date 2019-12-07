|
MOYLAN, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (Cronin) Of Brookline on December 5, 2019. She leaves Dan, her loving husband of 62 years, as well as her well loved five children: Sean of Woodland, California; Stephen of San Jose, California; Patrick of Monument, Colorado; and Annie and Michael of Brookline, Massachusetts, as well as grandchildren Meaghen of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Jack, Noah, Joshua, and Nathaniel of Monument, Colorado. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, December 9th in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE from 4:00 – 7:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning, December 10th in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5 Linden Pl., Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will follow in the Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to the Misericordia University. For complete obituary, please visit www.bellodeafh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019