MARY ELIZABETH (AUCOIN) POIRIER

POIRIER, Mary Elizabeth (Aucoin) Of Waltham, April 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alex Dave Poirier. Mother of Margaret M. Young (Richard) of Waltham and the late Gerald and Russell Poirier. Grandmother of David Poirier of California and Mark Poirier (Shannon) of Dracut. Great-grandmother of Madison, Lilly and Jackson Poirier. Mother-in-law of Leona Poirier of Waltham. Sister of Stella Chiasson (Theobert), Catherine Aucoin, Gerard Aucoin (Theresa) and Philias Aucoin (Laura), all of Canada, and the late Theresa Weirbeski, Hermaine Chiasson and Fred, Leo, Lucy and Celina Aucoin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Green Nursing Home for their devoted and loving care given to Mary Elizabeth. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world, and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Funeral Services are private, with a Memorial to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
