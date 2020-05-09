Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
MARY ELIZABETH (PURCHELLO) SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN, Mary Elizabeth (Purchello) Of Reading, passed peacefully in her sleep after a brief encounter with COVID-19, on Thursday, May 7th. Beloved wife of Bill Sullivan. Devoted mother of Bill, Jr. of California, Daniel and John of Reading and their spouses, Connie, Susan and Mary. Loving grandmother of Laura, Megan and Kelly. She shared her sense of adventure, wisdom and a common-sense approach to life with her grandchildren and her face always lit up when she saw them. She was so proud of their accomplishments. She was an avid swimmer, instilling a love for the ocean in her children with weekend trips to Nahant Beach and vacations at Hampton Beach. For many years she could often be found knitting mittens, sweaters and blankets for the family. Her devotion to her faith was evident in her years working with the Medical Missionaries of Mary and her weekly attendance at Mass as a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Reading. A Celebration of Life and a Memorial Mass will be held this Fall. Cota Family Funeral Home

335 Park St., North Reading, MA

978-664-4340
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
