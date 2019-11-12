|
|
McCOURT, Mary Ella (Molloy) Of Canton, passed away November 8th. Beloved wife of the late James F. "Bud." Mother of Kathleen Wilson of TX, James P. "Bud" McCourt and his wife Deborah, Michael McCourt and his wife Lee, and John R. "JR" and his wife Karen, all of Canton, and Mark McCourt and his wife Dorothy of FL. Sister of John Molloy of Canton. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Canton Town Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 53, Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019