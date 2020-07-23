Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CANTABENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELLEN (MORINELLI) CANTABENE


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ELLEN (MORINELLI) CANTABENE Obituary
CANTABENE, Mary Ellen (Morinelli) Of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Daughter of the late Ann Marie (Vasile) and Anthony Morinelli. Born in Rochester, NY on December 21, 1948. Mary Ellen is survived by many wonderful friends and family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trinity Church, Copley Square, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Trinity Foundation, 206 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02116 or Sjogrens Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -