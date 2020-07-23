|
|
CANTABENE, Mary Ellen (Morinelli) Of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Daughter of the late Ann Marie (Vasile) and Anthony Morinelli. Born in Rochester, NY on December 21, 1948. Mary Ellen is survived by many wonderful friends and family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trinity Church, Copley Square, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Trinity Foundation, 206 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02116 or Sjogrens Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020