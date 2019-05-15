COLEMAN, Mary Ellen (Burke) Of Peabody, May 14, 2019. Wife of the late William J. Coleman and loving mother and mother-in-law of William T. and Lucy Coleman of Salem, MA, Alaine C. and Daniel Geary of Danvers, MA, and the late Joan Belsito. She was Nana to D.J. Geary, Jr., Jack Belsito, Joy Garcia, Kristy Coleman and Amy Pistone and Great-Nana to Daniel J. Geary, III, Ryan Belsito, Zachary Garcia, Johanna M. Geary and Ava Belsito; She was the sister of the late Thomas F. Burke, Agnes Dionne and Catherine Gillingham. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 20 Church St. (Downtown), PEABODY, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and on Friday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, 16 Church St., Peabody at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Expressions of sympathy may be made to North Shore Elder Services, 300 Rosewood Dr., Danvers, MA 01923 in her memory. Retired Sales Clerk for Filene's and Macy's Department store at Northshore Mall, Peabody for 48 years. For directions, obituary and guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com



