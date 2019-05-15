Boston Globe Obituaries
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
20 Church Street
Peabody, MA 01960
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
20 Church Street
Peabody, MA 01960
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
20 Church Street
Peabody, MA 01960
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
16 Church St.
Peabody, MA
More Obituaries for MARY COLEMAN
MARY ELLEN (BURKE) COLEMAN

MARY ELLEN (BURKE) COLEMAN Obituary
COLEMAN, Mary Ellen (Burke) Of Peabody, May 14, 2019. Wife of the late William J. Coleman and loving mother and mother-in-law of William T. and Lucy Coleman of Salem, MA, Alaine C. and Daniel Geary of Danvers, MA, and the late Joan Belsito. She was Nana to D.J. Geary, Jr., Jack Belsito, Joy Garcia, Kristy Coleman and Amy Pistone and Great-Nana to Daniel J. Geary, III, Ryan Belsito, Zachary Garcia, Johanna M. Geary and Ava Belsito; She was the sister of the late Thomas F. Burke, Agnes Dionne and Catherine Gillingham. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 20 Church St. (Downtown), PEABODY, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and on Friday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, 16 Church St., Peabody at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Expressions of sympathy may be made to North Shore Elder Services, 300 Rosewood Dr., Danvers, MA 01923 in her memory. Retired Sales Clerk for Filene's and Macy's Department store at Northshore Mall, Peabody for 48 years. For directions, obituary and guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2019
