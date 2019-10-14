|
|
COLLEY, Mary Ellen (Connell) of Arlington, peacefully at home on October 14th. Beloved wife of Frank Colley. Loving mother of Mary Frances Colley of Arlington and Patricia Moore of North Chelmsford and cherished grandmother of William and Aidan Moore. Daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Gill) Connell. Sister of Elaine Webb and her husband John Webb of Wollaston, Robert Connell and his wife Margaret of Braintree and the late Margaret Hatherley, Rev. Stephen Connell, Jr., Richard Connell and James Connell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary received her Bachelor/s degree from Boston College while working for Boston Gas, and later was employed at MIT. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON on Friday at 9 am, with a Funeral Mass at 10 am in St. Camillus Church. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary to New England Healing Sports Association, PO Box 2135, Newbury, NH 03225, or nehsa.org Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019