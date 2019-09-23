|
|
CORCORAN, Mary Ellen Of Jamaica Plain, died on September 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Timothy and Mary M. (Gormley) Corcoran. Loving sister of Barbara Troy and her husband Thomas, Diane Cullinane and her husband Eddie and the late Timothy J. Corcoran, Jr. Aunt of Shanna, Jenna and her husband Billy, Katie and her husband Derek, Kristen and Ashley. Great-aunt of Christian, Quinn, Leila and Zoey. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury on Friday, September 27 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with her family at the church from 10 -11 am prior to the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Mary Ellen was a Paralegal Specialist for the Social Security Administration from 1969 until 2007. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ellen's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For guestbook condolences and information visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
View the online memorial for Mary Ellen CORCORAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019