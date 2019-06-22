DALY, Mary Ellen Age 67, of Malden, MA passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was the loving daughter of the late John and Mary Daly. Born and raised in Lynn, MA, she lived in Baltimore, MD for many years before moving to Malden. Mary graduated Summa Cum Laude with her Master's Degree from Boston College in The Classics. She continued on working toward her Doctorate Degree at Johns Hopkins University. Mary was a Realty Specialist for the US Army Corp of Engineers in the Baltimore District for almost 25 years before retiring in August 2017. In 2006, she received the Commander's Award for Outstanding Civilian Service, awarded by the Baltimore District Commander. She was responsible for the acquisition of real estate to permit the construction of various flood protection projects in New Jersey. Mary was also an educator. As part of her graduate scholarship she taught New Testament Greek and Intermediate Latin to students at John Hopkins University. She also taught Theology and Latin at The Catholic High School of Baltimore for 9 years. In her leisure, she enjoyed politics, reading and participated in 2 marathons. She was an enthusiastic Boston sports fan. Above all else, Mary loved being with family and friends. Mary was predeceased by her sister Anne Macrae. She is survived by her siblings James (and wife Etsy) Daly of Baltimore, MD; Valerie Daly of Malden, MA; John (and wife Elizabeth) Daly of Medfield, MA; Patricia Daly of Warwick, RI and Joseph Daly of Malden, MA. She is also survived by her nephew Matthew Daly of Medfield, MA and her best friend who was like a sister, Ana Prieto of Lansdale, PA. Calling Hours will take place Wednesday, June 26th from 9-10:30 a.m. at Doane, Beal & Ames, 160 W. Main St., HYANNIS, MA 02601. An 11 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at St. Francis Xavier Church, 347 South St. in Hyannis. Burial in Mosswood Cemetery, Cotuit, MA. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or https://www.alz.org/. For online condolences, please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com



