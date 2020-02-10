|
EGAN, Mary Ellen (Gillis) "Marlen" Of Milton, MA, age 91, loving mother reunited with her husband Bob in heaven on February 8, 2020. Born September 23, 1928 to Dr. Frederick J. Gillis PhD of West Roxbury, MA and Ellen Russell, married to Dr. Robert W. Egan, MD. Survived by her children, Mary-Ellen Curry, Robert W. Egan, Jr., John F. Egan, Suzanne Rader, Daniel R. Egan, Edmund J. (Ned) Egan and Michael J. Egan. Her infant son, Daniel E. Egan, preceded her in death along with brothers Daniel (Twin), Fredrick, Jr., William, Joseph, and David. She had 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's of the Hills Church, St. Mary's Rd., Milton, Saturday, February 15, at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday, February 14, 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Milton Council of Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton, MA 02186. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020