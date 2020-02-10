Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Hills Church
St. Mary's Rd.
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY EGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELLEN "MARLEN" (GILLIS) EGAN


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ELLEN "MARLEN" (GILLIS) EGAN Obituary
EGAN, Mary Ellen (Gillis) "Marlen" Of Milton, MA, age 91, loving mother reunited with her husband Bob in heaven on February 8, 2020. Born September 23, 1928 to Dr. Frederick J. Gillis PhD of West Roxbury, MA and Ellen Russell, married to Dr. Robert W. Egan, MD. Survived by her children, Mary-Ellen Curry, Robert W. Egan, Jr., John F. Egan, Suzanne Rader, Daniel R. Egan, Edmund J. (Ned) Egan and Michael J. Egan. Her infant son, Daniel E. Egan, preceded her in death along with brothers Daniel (Twin), Fredrick, Jr., William, Joseph, and David. She had 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's of the Hills Church, St. Mary's Rd., Milton, Saturday, February 15, at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday, February 14, 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Milton Council of Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton, MA 02186. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -