HATFIELD, Mary Ellen (ME) Age 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. ME's great faith shone brightly among all who knew her and she inspired generations throughout her long and blessed life. Born March 4, 1922 in Jackson, Michigan to Mary and Kenneth Ward, ME was raised in Flint, Michigan. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in History at the University of Michigan and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. She was predeceased by two husbands, David Doherty (d. 1953) and Glen Hatfield (d. 2005) and blessed by five children, David Hatfield (Kathryn Keller), Mary Hatfield (Terry Robinson), William Hatfield (Susan), Stephen Hatfield (Carla) and Ellen Hatfield Towne (Makey), in addition to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. ME will be forever remembered as a faithful parishioner at St. John the Evangelist in Hingham, Massachusetts for a period of almost fifty years. Having lived in Flint and Grand Blanc, Michigan, Darien, Connecticut, South Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Key Largo, Florida, and Hingham, her church was always her home. In her roles as church member, altar guild server, teacher, and mentor, ME's leadership and influence in each of these faith communities revealed her to be a true woman of God. ME was an avid sports fan, greatly benefitting the careers of Tom Brady, Big Papi and Rory McIlroy with her encouragement. As a tennis player, she enjoyed "running and hitting, hitting and talking" with a regular foursome, often then to repair to the bridge table. She did the favor for fellow readers of sorting through the morass of contemporary fiction to make proper recommendations. ME was an intrepid boater, enjoying many long voyages, and even living aboard solo for several years late in life. She had eclectic musical taste, and, to the amazement of many friends, she was a particular fan of country music, especially the love songs and spirituals. Growing up, ME embraced her Irish heritage, and retained characteristic wit and humor throughout her life. "Of course I'm laughing. It's funny." ME's spirit will remain within Black Rock Country Club where she walked and made new friends almost every day, at the Angler's Club and Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, beside Lake Michigan at Epworth Heights, on Padanaram Harbor and in her final resting place at the Memorial Garden at St. John's. A virtual service to honor and remember ME's life will be posted at 11 am on Saturday, October 17th on the St. John's website at www.stjohns-hingham.org
and the St. John's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StJohnsHingham
. In lieu of flowers, any donations in her memory would be graciously received by St. John the Evangelist, 172 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043 or the Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043.