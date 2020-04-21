Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY NUTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELLEN HAYES NUTT


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ELLEN HAYES NUTT Obituary
HAYES NUTT, Mary Ellen Passed away on Friday, April 17th of the Covid-19 virus. Mary was the daughter of the late Sarah and Harold Nutt. She was the dear sister of Sally Bontempo of New Hampshire, Judy Ippolito of Arizona, Susan Lopez of Cambridge and Robert Nutt of Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her brothers, Harold, Andrew, Joseph and Charles Nutt. Mary was a gentle soul who loved her furry animals. She shared and executed her strong belief in Jesus Christ by always doing for others. Over the years, Mary amassed numerous friends, with many of whom she continued contact. Mary will always be remembered for her love of her family, her love of her friends and her love for Jesus. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held by her family at a later date.

View the online memorial for Mary Ellen HAYES NUTT
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -