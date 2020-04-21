|
HAYES NUTT, Mary Ellen Passed away on Friday, April 17th of the Covid-19 virus. Mary was the daughter of the late Sarah and Harold Nutt. She was the dear sister of Sally Bontempo of New Hampshire, Judy Ippolito of Arizona, Susan Lopez of Cambridge and Robert Nutt of Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her brothers, Harold, Andrew, Joseph and Charles Nutt. Mary was a gentle soul who loved her furry animals. She shared and executed her strong belief in Jesus Christ by always doing for others. Over the years, Mary amassed numerous friends, with many of whom she continued contact. Mary will always be remembered for her love of her family, her love of her friends and her love for Jesus. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held by her family at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020