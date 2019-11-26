|
HLYSTEK, Mary Ellen (Babbin) Age 87 of Hudson, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center in Westboro. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 56 years, John F. Hlystek and her son John J. Hlystek.
Mary was born in Watertown, MA, on August 18, 1932, the daughter of the late Roy and Nellie (Keating) Damon. She was raised in Newton, in the Nonantum area known as "The Lake". She later moved to Hudson with her husband, where they raised their family together. Mary, aka Sam, was a function waitress for the Holiday Inn for over 30 years, working in both Framingham and Marlboro. Throughout her life she always remained devoted to her Catholic faith and was a longtime parishioner of Saint Michael Parish in Hudson. She was also a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hudson Aerie 643.
Among Mary's survivors, there are many great-nephews and nieces, three granddaughters; Hannah Mary Hlystek, Jenna Jean Hlystek and Riley Elizabeth Babbin, her daughter-in-law, Nancy Hlystek, nephews; Timothy and Neal Babbin, Kenny Ironside, Gene Demski and Rick Wojtowicz; nieces Susie (Ironside) Sclar, Kathleen Babbin and "the daughter I never had", Kristie Raymond. In addition to her parents, son and beloved husband, she was also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Joan Babbin and her niece, Marlene Ironside.
Relatives and friends are invited to a period of Visitation from 4pm until 7pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., HUDSON, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9am on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary E. Hlystek to: Why Me & Sherry's House Helping, 1152 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01602; https://whyme.org/
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019