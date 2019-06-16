LLOYD, Mary Ellen (Welch) A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to Thomas D. Lloyd, Sr. of Norwood. Loving mother of Thomas D. Lloyd, Jr. and his wife Jenna of Burlington, Kelly Levesque and her husband Thomas of Norwood, and Lindsey Bell and her husband Ryan of Canton. Cherished grandmother of Michael, William, Bridie, Jordan, Ryan and Trey. Dear sister of Jean Dion and her late husband Norman of Norwood, Elizabeth Foster of Walpole, the late Claire Songin and her husband Walter Songin of Walpole, and the late Brenda Welch of Norwood. Mary was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mary was the daughter of the late John P. and Ellen J. (Regan) Welch. She was a proud graduate of Norwood High School, Class of 1958. Mary continued her education at Emmanuel College where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. After college, Mary began her career in education as a teacher in Washington, DC, eventually returning home to Norwood. Mary stayed home for several years raising her family, a responsibility that gave her much pride. In her later years she worked as a teacher at St. Catherine's as well as a customer service representative for the former Bird Roofing Company. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed traveling with her very special group of high school girlfriends. She will be forever remembered as a sun worshiper who loved her summer days enjoying her cottage on Long Island, ME and the beaches of Cape Cod. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at 10:00am from the Gillooly Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, June 18th from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home. Kindly consider making a donation in memory of Mary to the Dana-Farber Cancer Research Institute, 44 Binney Street, Boston, MA 02215. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood - 781-762-0174 www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com



