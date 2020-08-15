|
MAZNIO, Mary Ellen "Penny" Age 68, of Killington, VT. Passed away unexpectedly July 13, 2020, while at her home in Key Colony Beach, Florida. Born on January 25, 1952 in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of the late Paul T. Sullivan and Ellen Marie (Kittredge) Sullivan. Penny graduated from Hudson Catholic High School, Hudson, MA In 1970.
Her love for the outdoors and skiing brought her to Killington, VT, where her older brother, Paul, had introduced her to. Here she met and married Wally Maznio in 1978. They made their life together in Killington raising two children, Stacey and Jimmy. Penny spent much of her time enjoying tennis, kayaking, camping, and playing board games (Farkle and Dominos) with family and friends.
Penny also worked for the Killington Resort from 2000 to 2012, and served on the recreation Committee in Killington, as well as President of the Condo Association in Key Colony Beach, Florida. When not in Killington she could be found relaxing at her special place in the Florida Keys.
Survivors include her husband, Wally Maznio, her children, Stacey and Jimmy Maznio, brothers, Edward Sullivan and Brian Sullivan of Plymouth, MA, sister-in-law, Pat Southard of Oceanside, NY and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ms. Maznio was predeceased by her older brother, Paul T. Sullivan, Jr. of Atkinson, NH. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020