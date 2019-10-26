|
|
McDONALD, Mary Ellen Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Wednesday, October 30th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, 99 Main Street, Wayland at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, October 29th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment private. Complete notice to appear on Monday, October 28, 2019. John Everett & Son Funeral Home www.everettfuneral.com 508-653-4342
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019