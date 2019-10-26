Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
99 Main Street
Wayland, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MCDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELLEN MCDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ELLEN MCDONALD Obituary
McDONALD, Mary Ellen Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Wednesday, October 30th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, 99 Main Street, Wayland at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, October 29th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment private. Complete notice to appear on Monday, October 28, 2019. John Everett & Son Funeral Home www.everettfuneral.com 508-653-4342
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now