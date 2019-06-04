Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY REUTHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELLEN (SALMON) REUTHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY ELLEN (SALMON) REUTHER Obituary
REUTHER, Mary Ellen (Salmon) Of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Belmont, died on March 8, 2019 after a long illness. Wife of the late James F. Reuther of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late John and Agnes Salmon of Belmont, sister of John M. Salmon and his wife Deborah of Tewksbury, formerly of Belmont, and James Salmon and his late wife Susan of Tewksbury, formerly of Belmont and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held in the Belmont Cemetery, 121 Grove Street, Belmont, on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. A reception to follow in the VFW 688 Huron Ave., Cambridge. www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now