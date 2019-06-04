|
REUTHER, Mary Ellen (Salmon) Of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Belmont, died on March 8, 2019 after a long illness. Wife of the late James F. Reuther of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late John and Agnes Salmon of Belmont, sister of John M. Salmon and his wife Deborah of Tewksbury, formerly of Belmont, and James Salmon and his late wife Susan of Tewksbury, formerly of Belmont and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held in the Belmont Cemetery, 121 Grove Street, Belmont, on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. A reception to follow in the VFW 688 Huron Ave., Cambridge. www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019