1/1
MARY ELLEN (COURTNEY) SNIDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SNIDER, Mary Ellen (Courtney) Of Woburn, died November 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving daughters at the age of eighty- four. Mary was the daughter of the late Patrick and Molly (Connors) Courtney of Somerville. Devoted wife of the late Paul J. Snider. Beloved mother of Maureen Pursley and Kathleen Cremens of Woburn, and Patricia Snider of Newburyport. Treasured grandma of David, Evan, and Meghan Pursley, Jillian and Abigail Cremens. Dear sister/cousin of Elinor Quill of Winchester, Maureen Doherty, CSJ of Brighton, Terese Kennealy of Reading, Joanne Doherty of Salisbury, Kathleen McDemott of Newburyport and Joseph Doherty, Jr. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's Funeral Mass at St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn on Monday, November 23rd at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, close family and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects on Sunday, November 22nd from 2-4 p.m., in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the Funeral Home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Remembrances may be made in Mary's honor to Circle Camp (circlecamps.org) or The Alzheimer's Association Massachusetts, New Hampshire, 200 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. 781-933-0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved