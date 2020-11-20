SNIDER, Mary Ellen (Courtney) Of Woburn, died November 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving daughters at the age of eighty- four. Mary was the daughter of the late Patrick and Molly (Connors) Courtney of Somerville. Devoted wife of the late Paul J. Snider. Beloved mother of Maureen Pursley and Kathleen Cremens of Woburn, and Patricia Snider of Newburyport. Treasured grandma of David, Evan, and Meghan Pursley, Jillian and Abigail Cremens. Dear sister/cousin of Elinor Quill of Winchester, Maureen Doherty, CSJ of Brighton, Terese Kennealy of Reading, Joanne Doherty of Salisbury, Kathleen McDemott of Newburyport and Joseph Doherty, Jr. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's Funeral Mass at St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn on Monday, November 23rd at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, close family and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects on Sunday, November 22nd from 2-4 p.m., in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the Funeral Home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Remembrances may be made in Mary's honor to Circle Camp (circlecamps.org
) or The Alzheimer's Association
Massachusetts, New Hampshire, 200 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. 781-933-0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com