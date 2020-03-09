Boston Globe Obituaries
|
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:45 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
East Taunton, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
MARY ELLEN (MAXWELL) TERIO Obituary
TERIO, Mary Ellen (Maxwell) In Braintree, MA of Raynham, MA March 7, 2020 Mary Ellen (Maxwell) Terio wife of the late Samuel Terio died at Royal Rehabilitation & Nursing Center at the age of 87. Born in Nova Scotia, Canada, Mary Ellen was the daughter of the late Joseph and Vina (McSween) Maxwell. Mary Ellen enjoyed bowling, dancing and spending time with her family. She was the mother of David Terio of South Carolina, Kevin Terio of Raynham and Daniel Terio of Pawtucket, RI. Grandmother of Cameron, Brittney, Courtney, Jessica, Victoria and Ryan. Great-grandmother of Marshall and Daniel. Sister of Lonnie Mackenzie of Nova Scotia, Canada. Funeral from the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in TAUNTON on Friday, March 13th at 8:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church in East Taunton at 10 AM. Calling Hours will be on Thursday from 5-7 PM. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at 12:45 PM. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020
