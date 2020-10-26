TYRELL, Mary Ellen (Manning) Of Wakefield, October 23. Beloved wife of the late David C. Tyrell. Sister of the late John J. and Thomas W. Manning. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Thursday at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday prior to the Mass from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Donations in Mary Ellen's name may be made to the Geoffrey A. Walter Scholarship Fund, C/O The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc., PO Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com