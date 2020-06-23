|
VARGAS, Mary Ellen (Frazier) Of Walpole, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her loving family on June 21, 2020. Born January 1, 1948, the daughter of the late George F. Frazier, Jr. and Mary C. (Sciarpelletti) Frazier. Beloved wife of Luis Vargas. Cherished mother of Kelly and Scott Hughes, both of Maryland, and Renee Vargas and her partner Christopher Davis of Stoughton. Loving grandmother of Kyle, Taylor and Gianna and great-grandmother of Carson. Sister of Dorothy Perchard and her late husband Jerome. Dear niece of Ernest Sciarpelletti of Florida. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, dedicated neighbors and friends. Mary Ellen was a familiar face to many working as a waitress at the Bubbling Brook for over 50 years. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 420 High Street, Dedham at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Department of Neurosurgery c/o Pierpaolo Peruzzi, M.D., 60 Fenwood Road, 1st Floor, Boston, MA 02115. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020