Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Franklin, MA
MARY ELLEN (BAGWELL) WEIDMAN

MARY ELLEN (BAGWELL) WEIDMAN Obituary
WEIDMAN, Mary Ellen (Bagwell) Age 80, of Franklin, June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert S. Weidman. Funeral from the Ginley Funeral Home of FRANKLIN, 131 Main St., Thursday, June 27, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Franklin, at 10 a.m. Burial St. Mary's Cemeteryat a later date. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Please visit www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com for complete obituary. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin

Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019
