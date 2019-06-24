|
|
WEIDMAN, Mary Ellen (Bagwell) Age 80, of Franklin, June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert S. Weidman. Funeral from the Ginley Funeral Home of FRANKLIN, 131 Main St., Thursday, June 27, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Franklin, at 10 a.m. Burial St. Mary's Cemeteryat a later date. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Please visit www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com for complete obituary. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin
www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019