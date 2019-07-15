ABELE, Mary Elsa Age 81, of Concord, NH, died peacefully in the early morning at Havenwood Heritage Heights on July 1st, 2019. Elsa was surrounded by family and dear friends. She was born on April 1st, 1938 to Dorothea Gray Pflug and Harold Augustus Pflug in Saint Louis, MO. Elsa, survived by her husband Reine, sister Susan Ulmer, "sister" Jane Chittick, and children George Abele, Susan Abele, Mary (Dodi) Abele-Austin and Anna Abele and their loving families. She will be missed by colleagues, students, families and friends. Elsa was a speech pathologist by profession and educator by vocation. As a professor at Boston University she taught students and professionals to work effectively with people with Asperger's Syndrome adding to the field and lives of individuals and families in a myriad of ways. She was a national expert on this subject and a training room at AANE (Asperger's/Autism Network) was recently dedicated in her honor. In her life's work as a teacher, she was always compassionate and thoughtful to the needs of others. She found the best in others and encouraged her family to do the same - a trait that made the world a better place around her. Elsa's life was full of joy and connection. She enjoyed summer vacations with her family to Cape Cod, Moosehead Lake and Lake Cobbesseecontee in Maine. She loved the call of loons and sound of waves brushing against the shore. Some of her favorite times were with her daughters wandering the beaches of Nantucket. Elsa enjoyed traveling with family, friends, and her loving husband, Reine. Traveling with Reine brought joy to them both and enriched their lives. Elsa was a member of the Church of the Covenant in Boston, MA for many years and enjoyed and appreciated the wonderful fellowship of the congregation. There will be a Memorial Service at Church of the Covenant on Sunday, September 1st at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to: City Missions Society of Boston, 185 Columbia Road, Boston, MA 02121; AANE, 51 Water Street, Suite 206, Watertown, MA, 02472 AANE; Church of the Covenant, 67 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02116. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting with funeral arrangements. Cremation Society of New Hampshire - (603) 622-1800



View the online memorial for Mary Elsa ABELE Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019