SMITH, Mary Enes (Zanni) Of Fox Hill Village Westwood, MA, formerly of Dedham MA, died April 20th, 2020, on her 96th birthday. She was the beloved 5th daughter of the late Luigi and Maria Zanni, beloved wife of the late Paul E. Smith, loving mother of Paul E. Smith, Jr. of Sahuarita, Arizona, Paula J. (Smith) Reid and James M. Reid of Waterford, Connecticut and Elaine C. (Smith) Keene and Russell S. Keene, II of Westwood, MA. Cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, and surrogate grandmother to many. Mary was a strong, independent woman, widowed at age 35, raised 3 children on her own, and worked hard all of her life. She loved to travel the most, and upon retirement was able to explore many parts of the world. She loved her family and friends and was an optimistic and happy woman. The sign outside her door reads "The highest form of wisdom is kindness." Due to current health conditions, Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts Rhode Island, 133 Federal St., 2nd floor, Boston, MA 02110. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020