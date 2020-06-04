Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY F. (DEVITO) AUFIERO

MARY F. (DEVITO) AUFIERO Obituary
AUFIERO, Mary F. (DeVito) Aufiero AUFIERO, Mary F. (DeVito) of Cambridge June 3. Devoted wife of the late Adam Aufiero, Sr. Mother of Carmela Braun, Frederick Aufiero, Charles Aufiero, Ann Ciampa, Adam Aufiero, Jr., Mary Aufiero, Clare MacDonald and the late Michael Aufiero. Grandmother of 25, the late Greg Aufiero and great-grandmother of 29. Sister of Alfred DeVito, Alexander DeVito, the late Edward DeVito, Phyllis DeBenedictis, Josephine Rutkowski and Grace DiVito. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Former soloist and organist at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cambridge for many years. Services are private. In honor of Mary's great devotion to the Catholic Church please make donations in her memory to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210-9948, Catholic TV, 34 Chestnut St., PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02472 or the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge 02141. To send a condolence please visit www.donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
