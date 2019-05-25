CARCHEDI, Mary F. Age 96, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with her daughter Dianne at her side. A lifelong resident of Norwood, Mary was born May 2, 1923 to Carmela (Ielapi) and Giuseppi Michienzi. Mary was a loving and devoted wife to Joseph P. Carchedi with whom she shared a wonderful marriage of 75 years until his death in June 2017. She is survived by her loving daughter Dianne, her son Robert and daughter-in-law Susan as well as four granddaughters whom she adored, Kristen Mercure, Aimee Allen and her husband Patrick, Danielle Boland, and Bethany Carchedi and her husband Paul Henning. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren Lily, Macie, Hunter, Alexa, Felicity and Carmela as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was predeceased by her sisters Barbara Pungitore-Diotalevi and Joan Carchedi. After graduating from Norwood High School, Mary spent several years working as an office administrative assistant at the army base where her husband Joseph was stationed. She continued to work as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper at several locations including the former Regal Press in Norwood for many years. Upon her retirement she volunteered at the Norwood Hospital, joined the Norwood Women's Club, and became an avid gardener and golfer. She also spent many hours at the Norwood Senior Center playing bridge, a game she enjoyed, often hosting bridge parties at home as well. Mary and her husband enjoyed traveling taking several trips to Italy, vacationing in Florida and going on a Caribbean cruise in addition to driving vacations along the east coast. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, May 28 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home at 1248 Washington Street, NORWOOD, MA 02062. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home Wednesday, May 29th at 8am followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:00 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to the National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019