CULLIFORD, Mary F. (Murphy) Age 86, longtime resident of Groveland, passed on Nov. 15. She worked for the Boston and Maine Railroad with her late husband Sydney B. Culliford until they started their family. Devout Catholic and active in many local organizations. Mary was a kind and loving woman who will be truly missed. Wife of 62 years to the late Sydney B. Culliford. Survived by children Nancy G. Culliford of Groveland and Robert B. Culliford of Hampton, NH; grandson Dagim R. Culliford; sister-in-law Nell Whiting of Brooklin, ME and brother and sister-in-law Roger and Maureen Culliford of Atkinson, NH; and her cat, Katie. Visitation Fri., Nov. 20, in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 So. Main St., HAVERHILL from 3 to 6 PM. Funeral Mass Sat. in Sacred Hearts Church, Haverhill at 10 AM. Burial in St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Merrimack Valley Hospice, c/o of High Pointe House, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843 or Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society, 63 Elm St., Salisbury, MA 01952. For guestbook, visit www.driscollcares.com
