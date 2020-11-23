1/1
MARY F. (CUMMINGS) FINNERAN
FINNERAN, Mary F. (Cummings) Age 93, of Milton, MA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 22nd at Cornerstone Assisted Living in Milford, MA. Beloved wife of the late Bernard M. Finneran. Devoted mother of Bernie Finneran and his wife Janice of Carmichael, CA, Kevin Finneran of Milton, MA, James Finneran of Norwood, MA, Sheila Brion and her husband Joeseph of Foxborough, MA, and John Finneran and his wife Michelle of Holliston, MA and the late Maureen Finneran who passed away from SIDS. Loving Nanna of Michael, Sarah, and Rebecca Finneran, David, Katie, and Bryan Finneran, Jimmy and Kelly Finneran, and Patrick and Jackie Brion. Sister of Peg Martyn of East Bridgewater, Paddy Kilcommons of Ballygar, CO, Galway and the late John Cummings, Tom Cummings, Lawrence Cummings, Michael Cummings, and Matthew Kilcommons. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Friday 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed within the funeral home at once, masks are required and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton, Saturday morning at 9:00. Burial St. Joseph's Cemetery, W. Roxbury. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Mary F. (Cummings) FINNERAN


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
