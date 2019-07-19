Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY FRANGIAMONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY F. (MERLINA) FRANGIAMONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY F. (MERLINA) FRANGIAMONE Obituary
FRANGIAMONE, Mary F. (Merlina) Of Chelsea, on July 18, wife of the late Gioacchino M. "Jack" Frangiamone, mother of Donna Katzman and Diane Butera. Visiting Hours on Monday, July 22 from 4-8 PM at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA. Funeral Tuesday, at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church at 10 AM interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Complete notice to appear on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.